SP produces 220,000 barrels of gas condensate in 9 months

Behzad Salari highlighted the refinery’s significant contributions to the country’s economic growth, stating that the production of over 220,000 barrels of gas condensate between March 21 and December 22, 2024 played a key role in boosting the national economy.

"Through high-quality maintenance and innovative efforts by our domestic experts and staff, the refinery also produced more than 10 million tons of ethane in the same nine-month period," he added.

The refinery processed 2 billion cubic meters of gas during this time, alongside the production of 360,000 tons of propane and 240,000 tons of butane, Salari noted.

In a recent initiative, the refinery collaborated with the Gas Transmission Region 2 management and electrical maintenance experts to enhance production by repairing five gas export turbines.

"During this year’s major maintenance period, over 5,000 work orders were successfully completed across various refinery units, thanks to the expertise and planning of our team," Salari said.

He also outlined several key health, safety, and environmental (HSE) initiatives undertaken by the refinery, including process safety studies, identification and resolution of process deficiencies, separation of industrial and non-industrial zones, and the cleanup of contaminated soil in industrial areas to comply with the Clean Air Law.

Additionally, the refinery implemented employee health programs, including comprehensive nutritional profiles and training.

Salari urged the public to support refinery workers by participating in the "2 Degrees Less" campaign, which encourages reducing indoor temperatures to ease the strain on energy resources.

"Given the challenging conditions faced by our operational staff, we ask our fellow citizens to join this initiative and help us by lowering the temperature in their homes and workplaces," he said.

