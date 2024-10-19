Iran lashes out at US, UK attacks on Yemen

The senior Iranian diplomat considered the US and UK attacks on areas of Sanaa and Saada in Yemen as gross violations of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law regarding the prohibition of resorting to force and respecting the territorial integrity of countries.

He termed the continuation of the US and UK air attacks on Yemen, along with the continuation of the armed and political support of these two countries to the Israeli regime in the genocide and killing of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, as a clear evidence of their complicity and participation in the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The action of the US and UK in attacking Yemen and destroying the vital infrastructures of this country cannot cause a disruption in the solidarity of the noble nation of Yemen with the Resistance of Palestine and Lebanon.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/FMSpox.