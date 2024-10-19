FM spox slams anti-Iran allegations made by European Council

Baghaei described the anti-Iran allegations at the end of the European Council summit on Thursday as false and misleading.

He rejected the baseless claims of Iran's ballistic missile sales to Russia, adding that Iran has consistently opposed the war and emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

Iran has called for a diplomatic solution to resolve the Russia-Ukraine disputes from the very beginning of the conflict, he further noted.

Baghaei also emphasized Iran's legitimate right to engage in defense and military cooperation with other countries under international law to meet its defense needs and considered the intervention of the Council of Europe on this matter as unacceptable.

Baghaei strongly condemned the arms support of some European governments to the Zionist regime which uses these weapons to commit genocide, war crimes, and gross violations of humanitarian law, stressing the international responsibility of these governments for their "complicity" and "assistance" in committing these heinous crimes.

Recalling the legitimacy of armed struggles of nations under colonialism, occupation, or apartheid for self-determination according to international law, he emphasized Iran's support for the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance against occupation and apartheid in line with international norms.

Baghaei urged the Council of Europe not to abandon established principles and norms of international law by illegally and immorally supporting the occupying entity.

He expressed regret over the Council of Europe's inverted description of Iran's missile operations against the Zionist regime, noting that Iran's operations were defensive and legitimate measures against Israeli aggression on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Iranian citizens and targets.

He emphasized that "Operation True Promise 2" was in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter and was a responsible and logical measure to maintain peace and security in the region.

