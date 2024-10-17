Preventing spread of insecurity common goal in region

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a post on his X account while accompanying the Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi on a visit to Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

In a post on X, Baghaei said Araghchi had "a very useful conversation" with the Egyptian president about regional developments.

"The necessity and urgency of stopping the aggression and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, preventing the dangerous escalation of insecurity that can involve the entire region in war and have destructive consequences for all the countries of the region, and the necessity of sending humanitarian aid to the refugees immediately were emphasized."

Araghchi also held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, the spokesman said.

They discussed bilateral issues of interest, regional issues and the need to strengthen consultation and coordination among Islamic countries and other influential actors to end aggression and gross violation of international human rights by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Stopping the heinous crimes and continuous aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and preventing the spread of insecurity and instability in the region is the common goal of all of us," Baghaei wrote.

MNA