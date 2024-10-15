Italy's Meloni plans Lebanon visit, seeks security guarantees

Italy has over 1,000 troops deployed in the UN peacekeeping mission known as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). It also has troops in a separate mission known as MIBIL which trains local armed forces in Lebanon.

The UN Security Council expressed concern on Monday after several UN peacekeeping positions came under fire in southern Lebanon and urged all parties - without naming them - to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, US News reported.

"We believe that the attitude of the Israeli forces is completely unjustified," Meloni told the Italian Senate, describing it as a "blatant violation" a UN resolution on ending hostilities between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

"It is already planned for me to go to Lebanon, as (Foreign) Minister (Antonio) Tajani is preparing to go to Israel and Palestine next week," she told lawmakers, without providing details on the timing of her trip.

In an address to lawmakers before a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels later this week, she said Israel's actions were not acceptable and that she had expressed this position to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

