China strongly condemns Israeli attack on UNIFEL HQ

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – China strongly condemned Israeli attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFEL) after peacekeepers said Israeli forces fired on their headquarters in south Lebanon.

“China expresses grave concern and strong condemnation over the Israeli Defense Forces’ attack on UNIFIL positions and observation posts, which resulted in injuries to UNIFIL personnel,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, referring to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported.

UN peacekeepers said Israeli fire on their headquarters in south Lebanon Thursday left two Blue Helmets injured, sparking condemnation from European members of the mission.

Israel acknowledged its forces had opened fire in the area, saying the Hezbollah militants on whom it is waging an escalating war operate near UN posts.

