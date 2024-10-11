Iran condemns Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

"Attacking UN peacekeepers is another example of lawlessness and insolence of an entity that has killed more than 220 UN staff in Gaza over the past year," Esmail Baghaei said in a statement on Friday, after it was reported two more UNIFEL peackeepers were injured in an Israeli attack on their headquarters.

The Iranian spokesman further recalled that other acts by the Zionist entity such as declaring UN Secretary General Persona non grata and tearing up the UN Charter, calling on the international to do something colecctively against the evil (Israel).

MNA/6253683