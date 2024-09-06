Iran Air Defense Force fully prepared to counter any threat

Iranian Air Defense is fully prepared to counter any threat, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard stated during in his visit to Northeast Air Defense Zone of the country.

The brigadier general emphasized the need to maintain combat readiness and vigilance of air defense force’s staff to defend the country's airspace and said the Air Defense Force plays an important role in protecting the airspace of the country by using the most modern warfare equipment and efficient manpower.

Referring to the significance of the air defense role in safeguarding the security of the country and countering the enemy's threats, the commander stated, “To strengthen the country's defense capability, the Air Defense Force has taken extensive measures to upgrade its radar and missile systems and also has held joint military drills with other armed forces that shows the complete readiness of Air Defense Force to defend the country's skies from the external threats.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has been turned into a superior regional power by equipping its armed forces with the most advanced air defense systems, he said, adding that this is a great achievement obtained by industrious domestic experts and huge investments made in this regard.

During the visit, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard thanked the unflinching efforts of manpower of the Air Defense Force and emphasized promoting the combat readiness more than before.

MA/6216702