Ghalibaf details results of his talks in Tajikistan

Mohammad Bagheri Ghlaibaf spoke to journalists after arriving back from Tajikitan and holding talks with the high-ranking Tajik officials there.

"In the negotiations, important issues such as ensuring stability and security in Afghanistan, the fight against drugs and arms trafficking were brought up," said the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

He added that "the international parliamentary meeting was held with the participation of 9 to 10 parliament speakers; It was a good opportunity to highlight on the crimes of the Zionist regime and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon."

"In the bilateral negotiations with the presidents of the parliaments of different countries, the necessity of more activity in international organizations such as IPU (Inter-Parliamentary Union) and Asian and Islamic organizations was emphasized," Ghalibaf also said.

"Our goal is to increase the international pressure on the Zionist regime in the field of human and economic rights in the upcoming meetings, such as the IPU meeting in Geneva, and pursue more active diplomacy," the speaker continued.

He further told journalists that the volume of trade between Iran and Tajikistan has doubled over the past few years.

