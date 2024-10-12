Iran Parl. Speaker Ghalibaf departs for Geneva for IPU Summit

After meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Ghalibaf visited southern Dahiyeh districts and Al Basta in west Beirut that had been savagely bombarded by the fighter jets of the Zionist regime.

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf left Beirut for Switzerland to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit which will kick off in this city on Sunday October 13.

Explaining and clarifying crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime and supporting the Resistance groups will be among the important goals of his visit to Geneva.

According to the scheduled programs, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, in his meetings and speeches, is supposed to convey the message of the oppression and resistance of the Lebanese and Palestinian people to the world in the face of the Zionist regime’s crimes.

