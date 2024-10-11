Airstrikes, assassination to speed up Zionist regime collapse

Addressing the international conference of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dushanbe, where he arrived on Thursday, Ghalibaf emphasized the need to sign a parliamentary convergence agreement between the regional countries.

The Zionist regime must know that it cannot compensate for its strategic failures with airstrikes and assassination operations, adding that the regime's atrocities will only speed up its annihilation.

Commiserating with the Lebanese nation and government following the martyrdom of former Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he said that crimes and terrorist acts of the Zionist regime in last one year are a clear sign of this regime's inability to deal with the resistant Palestinian and Lebanese nations. The Zionist regime must know that it cannot make up for its strategic failures with airstrikes and assassination operations, and it only intensifies the speed of the destruction of its vicious existence.

On the visit to Tajikistan so far, Ghalibaf met and held talks Tajikistan’s top officials including President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the National Assembly Rustam Emomali, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammad Taher Zakerzadeh.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues to expand bilateral ties in cultural and trade fields, among other areas.

Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan on Wednesday night, at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

