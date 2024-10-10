Iran, Tajikistan parl. speakers discuss expanding coop.

In a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the signing of nearly 100 political, economic, cultural, and parliamentary cooperation documents between Tehran and Dushanbe and the cancellation of visa requirements and the facilitation of economic exchanges show the determination of the two countries to expand cooperation.

He added that during the past three years, the volume of trade and economic exchanges has increased more than twice, stressing the need to increase that volume due to the great potential and capacities of the two countries.

The Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, for his part, said that Iran attaches great value and importance to expanding cooperation and interactions with regional countries and considers it in the interest of nations and governments.

Ghalibaf's trip to Tajikistan was aimed to consolidate parliamentary relations and facilitate the promotion of economic, cultural, and political relations between the two countries.

Increasing cooperation and trade exchanges between the two countries will be atop the agenda of the talks of the Iranian parliamentary delegations in Dushanbe.

The international parliamentary conference under the title "30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan" will be held on October 10 and 11 in Dushanbe.

