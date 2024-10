TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrapped up his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan and returned home on Friday evening.

"Coordination for the stability of Afghanistan's security and the fight against arms trafficking were among the important topics of the negotiations," Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf spoke to journalists after arriving back from Tajikistan and holding talks with the high-ranking Tajik officials there.