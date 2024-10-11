  1. Culture
Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 AM

Ghalibaf pays tribute to Tajik 1st leader 'Ismail Somoni'

Ghalibaf pays tribute to Tajik 1st leader 'Ismail Somoni'

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and parliamentary delegation in their visit to the Republic of Tajikistan paid tribute to First Leader of Tajikistan Ismail Somoni at Dousti (Friendship) Square.

In the ceremony, Chairman of the National Assembly Rustam Emomali, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammad Taher Zakerzadeh accompanied Iranian parliament speaker and parliamentary delegation.

Ghalibaf's trip to Tajikistan was aimed to consolidate parliamentary relations and facilitate the promotion of economic, cultural, and political relations between the two countries.

Increasing cooperation and trade exchanges between the two countries will be atop the agenda of the talks of the Iranian parliamentary delegations in Dushanbe. 

The International Parliamentary Conference under the title "30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan" will be in Dushanbe on October 10 and 11.

Chairman of Iran-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Fat’hollah Tavasoli, Sara Fallahi, Ali Babaei Karnami, Hossein Emamirad, Rouhollah Abbaspour and Hadi Mohammadpour accompanied Ghalibaf in his visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

