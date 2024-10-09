  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2024

Iran FM Araghchi departs for Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to hold talks with high-ranking officials of the Arab country.

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote, “Following the diplomatic consultations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leaving for Saudi Arabia today in coordination with the regional countries in order to stop genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime and reduce the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The genocide and aggression should be stopped, he emphasized.

Iran is determined to further strengthen relations with its neighbors to ensure stability and security as well as economic cooperation in order to benefit all nations of the region, Baghaei added.

