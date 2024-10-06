Iran has firmly stood by Palestinian, Lebanese nations: MPs

In an open session of the Parliament, members of the Iranian Parliament in a statement reaffirmed their support from the Resistance movement in Palestine and Lebanon.

In a situation that the criminal Israeli regime, with the support of the US and UK, and in silence of international communities, including the United Nations and UN Security Council (UNSC), has intensified its brutal attacks against civilians in Gaza Strip in the occupied Palestine and Lebanon and has committed crimes against humanity, the lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament said that the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance have firmly stood by the Palestinian and Lebanese people and at this critical and decisive condition, the Islamic Republic, relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, will thwart the malicious conspiracies of the US and criminal Zionist regime with its vigilance, wisdom, courage and strength.

In the Friday prayers, led by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament hailed the authoritative and courageous moves taken by the valiant Armed Forces of the country in attacking Zionist regime’s positions in an operation dubbed “Operation True Promise-2”.

Members of the Parliament also hailed the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut and Damascus at this critical condition of the region.

MA/6248254