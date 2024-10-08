Iran armed forces fully prepared for any scenario

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the "Al-Aqsa Storm; The Beginning of Nasrallah" conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi said, "After the consultations in New York, I had a trip to Beirut and Damascus, and this evening I will pay a visit to the region and will go to Riyadh."

"Iran's policy is to support the Resistance and we will not deviate from this basic policy in no way," Araghchi also said, adding, "If there is a consultation, it is to stop the crimes. We have stated many times that Iran does not want to increase tension, although we are not afraid of war."

Araghchi added, "We are ready for any scenario, the armed forces are fully prepared."

"Our policy is to stop war and to reach an acceptable ceasefire," the Iranian top diplomat said.

The "Al-Aqsa Storm; The Beginning of Nasrallah" conference started on Tuesday morning in Tehran.

Foreign Minister Araghchi, along with several ambassadors and heads of foreign missions, attended the event at the Office of Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference is being held one year after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and the Foreign Minister is scheduled to deliver a speech on the subject.

MNA/6250400