Iran sends 3rd Lebanon-bound aid cargo to Syria

Secretary General of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Meysam Afshar said on Tuesday that the large cargo contains 70 tons of food, medical and sanitary items.

The items, he added, were collected through cash and non-cash donations to help war-stricken Lebanese people.

He also expressed the IRCS’s readiness to set up an emergency settlement camp in Syria for the displaced Lebanese people and to establish a field hospital there if need be.

Iran sent its first humanitarian aid cargo to Lebanon on board the plane that took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut on October 4.

In recent weeks, Israel has mounted its deadly aerial assaults on Lebanon, causing the displacement of at least 1.3 million people, more than a fifth of the country’s population.

At least 2,083 people have been killed and 9,869 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since early October 2023, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.

Over the same period, the Zionist regime has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 41,909 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 97,303 others.

In defense of Lebanon and in support of Palestinians, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets and vowed to keep fighting until the Gaza onslaught ends.

