'Israel' kills 55, injures 156 in Lebanon in last 24 hours

Lebanon said Wednesday that the death toll has risen to 1,928, with 9,290 injured since Oct. 8, 2023, in Israeli attacks against the country.

The Disaster Risk Management Unit reported that 134 Israeli airstrikes and shelling attacks were recorded in the last two days, primarily targeting southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The report added that 55 people were killed and 156 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the numbers since Oct. 8, 2023, to 1,928 fatalities and 9,290 wounded.

It noted the number displaced has risen to 1.2 million, with 160,200 registered in shelters.

Israeli regime has launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

The top leadership of the Lebanese resistance group was killed in the Israeli assaults, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Tel Aviv regime have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,700 victims, most of them women and children.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

MNA