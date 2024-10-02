  1. World
3 martyred, 3 others injured in Israeli attack on Damascus

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Three citizens were martyred and three others were injured in an Israeli aggression targeting a residential building in Damascus.

A military source said that “At 5:25 pm today, the occupying regime of Israel launched an air aggression, targeting a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus.”

The aggression claimed the lives of three civilians, the injury of three others, and material damage to private properties surrounding the place, SANA reported. 

Earlier today, media sources reported that the sound of two explosions were heard in Damascus this evening.

According to the Arabic Sky News channel, preliminary reports indicated that the explosion took place in the Sayyidah Zaynab district in Damascus.

