Israeli warship strikes residential areas in south Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted a center of the Islamic Health Society in Lebanon's capital Beirut early on Thursday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.

According to the Lebanese TV network's correspondent, several casualties were reported in the Israeli strike on Beirut.

Later the Ministry of Health said that according to an initial toll, two people were martyred and 11 others were injured in the strike, which struck a building in the Bachoura neighborhood. Three of the casualties were critically injured and succumbed to their wounds later on Thursday, raising the death toll to five.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strike utilized internationally banned white phosphorus bombs on the targeted residential building.

The strike marks a rare occurrence in the ongoing aggression on Lebanon, as only one other airstrike targeted a building near the Cola Station in the capital. Most Israeli airstrikes have struck and destroyed residential areas in the Southern Suburb of Beirut, which falls under the Mount Lebanon governorate.

The media have reported the aerial aggression was conducted by Israeli warships.

