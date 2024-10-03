Leader hails Hezbollah's injured forces for their resistance

The message by the Leader of Islamic Revolution was handed over to Hezbollah officials in Tehran by his sons who paid a visit to the office of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement in Tehran to deliver the message from the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei's children, on his behalf, also visited some wounded Lebanese and Islamic resistance members of Lebanon's Hezbollah who were sent to Tehran to receive treatment.

"You successfully passed divine test," Ayatollah Khamenei's message reads.

"Your patience and steadfastness is one of the best jihads," he added.

"I ask God Almighty for your healing, wellness and wellbeing," the Leader's message further read

