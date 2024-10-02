Israel cannot continue atrocities if regional countries unite

Pezeshkian made the remarks standing alongside the Emir of Qatar in Doha in a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

He called for broadening of bilateral Tehran-Doha ties following talks with Qatari emir.

"We are looking for the development of relations with the government of Qatar, and the common will of the two countries is to improve the level of cooperation," he said.

He expressed hope that the negotiations between his accompanying Iranian delegation with the Qatari side will result in the expansion of ties in all fields of transportation, culture, tourism, health and treatment, further hoping that "We will be able to make joint investments."

"The security of the region is the security of all Muslims. Since I was elected as the president, I have been looking for peace and tranquility. No country has been able to develop through war," he further stressed.

"Israeli regime cannot continue atrocities if regional countries work hand in hand," the Iranian president said.

"We are not looking for war; It is the Zionist regime that forced us to react," he said in an apparent reference to the Tuesday missile attack on the Zionist entity.

The Iranian president further warned the Israeli regime of a harsher response.

He stressed the Zionist regime is seeking instability and insecurity in the region, calling on the US and Europe to stop the regime as war is in no one's interest.

