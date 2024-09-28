  1. Politics
Pezeshkian issues message after Nasrallah martyrdom

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a message after Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike.

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, the pride of Muslims and the symbol of resistance, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, achieved his long-standing dream, that is, to achieve martyrdom, Pezeshkian said.

There are not enough words to describe his bravery, he added.

Saying that the martyrdom of Nasrallah is a great pain in the hearts of the oppressed people, Pezeshkian added that the name of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will forever go down in the history of Islam.

"The international community will not forget that the order for this terrorist attack was issued from New York and the Americans cannot absolve themselves of complicity with the Zionists," he stressed.

The Iranian president also extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the world's oppressed people over the martyrdom of the Hezbollah chief.

