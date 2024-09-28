Lebanon's prime minister reacts to Israeli strikes on Dahieh

This attack proved once again that the Israeli enemy does not pay attention to international efforts and requests to stop the war, Mikati, who is currently in New York, said.

He also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility in deterring the Israeli regime and stopping the mass killing war it launched against Lebanon.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut on Friday night, razing several buildings to the ground and leaving Lebanese people killed and injured.

