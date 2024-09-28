  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2024, 9:34 AM

Lebanon's prime minister reacts to Israeli strikes on Dahieh

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reacted to the new set of Israeli regime's airstrikes on the Dahieh region of Beirut on Friday.

This attack proved once again that the Israeli enemy does not pay attention to international efforts and requests to stop the war, Mikati, who is currently in New York, said.

He also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility in deterring the Israeli regime and stopping the mass killing war it launched against Lebanon.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut on Friday night, razing several buildings to the ground and leaving Lebanese people killed and injured.

