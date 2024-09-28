Israel counting on US support in its terror campaign

Araghchi made the remarks on Friday, speaking before the UN Security Council On “the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question”.

“That’s a historic shame that a high-profile killer dares to show up at the UN and poison the General Assembly with his disgusting lies and outrageous threats to invade other States and kill more people,” he stated.

The following is the full transcript of Araghchi’s speech:

Mr. President,

Distinguished Members of the Security CouncilTop of Form

More than enough has been said about the horrors of ongoing genocide in Gaza but not a single action is taken to stop it. Instead, the Israeli criminal mafia is rewarded, their crimes are justified, and their atrocities are normalized before our eyes.

That's why Netanyahuand his companions have become so viciously emboldened to dream of repeating their carnage in Lebanon and of pushing the entire region into a full-scale war.

It is very clear that they are counting on US support in their sinister campaign of terror and destruction.

Just this morning Israel used several 5000 pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut.

While the Israeli regime's kingpins must be held accountable for the atrocity crimes they have been committing in Occupied Palestine and Lebanon, one cannot disregard the US complicity their crime.

I just remind the Council of a couple of facts:

First, Israel’s warmongering relies on U.S. military support and political backing. American weapons constitute the major part of Israeli weaponry and ammunition used in Gaza, and therefore the United States is implicated in every aspect of Israel’s atrocity.

The vast majority of bombs Israel drops on Gaza are U.S.-made. The U.S. even provides Israel with jet fuel. The U.S. has sent so many arms to Israel since October 7 that the Pentagon has struggled to find sufficient cargo aircraft to deliver the matériel.

If there is minimal honesty in US expression of concern over the loss of innocent Palestinian life in Gaza, it can simply deny Israel the tools it needs to commit crime.

Mr. President,

It is now more than a year of genocidal campaign in Gaza. More than two hundred thousand people have been slaughtered, wounded, or buried under the rubble. The whole Gaza Strip is leveled to the ground. Children and women have been deliberately mass murdered as part of Israel's deliberate whim to annihilate Palestine.

The world has been watching with indignation and disgust while the US, UK, Canada, Germany and some others have only been appeasing the culprit.

By the way, do you really expect the global community to believe in the honesty of your human rights claims?

Mr. President,

The Council's credibility is shrinking every minute as it is prevented by Israel's major supporters from fulfilling its responsibility under the Charter.

The Council must act now and stop Israel's cruel plan to exterminate an entire nation who have, for 8 long decades, been under brutal occupation and suppression.

The council's inaction is an invitation to more atrocity. The Council's members, and indeed the whole UN system, would be held responsible for every atrocity Israel commits in Gaza, in Lebanon and elsewhere.

Netanyahu and his criminal gang must have been arrested and prosecuted for the most heinous crimes, not to let him appear before this august body and take pride in his evil deeds. That's a historic shame that a high-profile killer dares to show up at the UN and poison the General Assembly with his disgusting lies and outrageous threats to invade other States and kill more people.

He is a true Satan in the human face. He is so illusional about the people in the region that he boasted about normalizing relations with Muslims by swimming through a sea of Palestinian and Lebanese blood. That's not going to happen for sure.

The US people should be aware that Netanyahu is struggling to push the United States into a war with the whole region in order both to keep himself in power and to influence the outcome of American upcoming elections.

Netanyahu's whims have already cost billions of dollars of American taxpayers, let alone American prestige and image.

As Israel's campaign of death and destruction continues, the people in the region become more determined in their firmly held belief that Israel is a nasty outsider planted in our region as part of a colonial scheme to engage our region in unending cycles of wars and violence.

I thank you.

