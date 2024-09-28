Israel's raids on Dahieh clear crime against humanity

In reaction to the fresh deadly airstrikes launched by the Israeli regime on the suburbs of Beirut, Aref in a message on Saturday condemned the blatant crimes committed by the Zionists yesterday and expressed his condolences to the Lebanese government and people and the families of the victims of the incident.

The Zionist regime's attacks on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday are a clear crime against humanity that has once again demonstrated the nature of the regime's state terrorism, he added.

The Zionist regime's brutal bombing of Lebanon is a clear violation of all international norms, including its territorial integrity, he said, adding that such aggression is the result of years of frustration by the international community to stop the Zionist regime's state terror machine.

Aref underlined that such crimes committed by the Zionist regime have once again proved that this regime is the greatest threat to regional and international peace and security.

In such circumstances, it is certainly expected all countries of the world, especially Islamic countries, firmly condemn these crimes, he said, noting that they should also raise the cost of the Israeli regime's aggressive behavior and stop its inhumane actions by exerting pressure on the illegitimate regime.

Undoubtedly, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will address the recent crimes of the Zionists in international forums and will stand with the Lebanese people and the Axis of Resistance, Aref reiterated.

AMK/6238546