Iran reacts to fresh deadly strikes of Israel on Beirut

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving at least 2 people killed and 76 others injured.

Reacting to the Israeli regime's new crime against Lebanon, Nasser Kan'ani stressed that since the Israeli regime's barbaric attack was carried out with the bombs donated by the United States to Tel Aviv, Washington is also an accomplice along with the Zionist regime in this crimes and must be held accountable.

He termed the Israeli aggression a flagrant violation of the laws and regulations of international law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity, and national security of Lebanon.

"The continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon clearly shows that the call for a ceasefire by the United States and some Western countries is a clear deception aimed at buying time for the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian and Lebanese people," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

He added that the intensification of the Zionists' insane attacks against Palestine and Lebanon and the fearless killing of innocent civilians is the result of the inaction of the international community in the face of all the crimes committed by Tel Aviv.

Referring to the brilliant history of the brave and heroic persistence of the Lebanese Resistance and nation against the Zionists, Kan'ani expressed confidence that the Resistance and the people of Lebanon will come out of this stage of resistance against the Zionist enemy, and the Zionists will not be able to achieve their sinister and illegitimate goals by resorting to intensifying their crimes.

He once again declared Iran's solidarity with Lebanon, re-emphasizing Tehran's firm support for the Lebanese nation, government, and Resistance.

MP/6238237