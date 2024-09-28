Whole world must stand up to stop Zionist regime: Iran FM

Araghchi made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council Stakeout on Friday, following his address to the Security Council on "the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question".

“The West, in particular, the United States and those European states that have long supported and enabled Israel, must shoulder their responsibility,” he added.

He also said the Security Council “must act to stop Israel, and the International Criminal Court must issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his main circles.”

I just had my speech at the Security Council’s urgent meeting on Gaza, Araghchi told reporters.

It is almost one year since Israel is conducting its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian nation. More than 200,000 people have been mass-murdered, wounded, or buried under the rubble. The entire Gaza Strip has been turned into ashes, the top Iranian diplomat said.

"The United Nations Security Council has done nothing to stop the carnage. Why? Because the United States and some other Western states have no regard for the lives of the people in our region and the peace and stability in the Middle East," he added.

Israel has been so emboldened by the United States’ support that it is now turning against Lebanon, he said, adding, "Just a few hours ago, when criminal Netanyahu was decrying lies and slander and threatening the whole region with more savagery at the United Nations General Assembly, Israel’s military launched an unprecedented attack on the residential area in Beirut. Seven buildings were leveled to the ground."

"They used several 5000 LB bunker Busters bombs gifted by the United States in a densely populated civilian part of Beirut," he continued, adding that the Tel Aviv regime is desperate to set the entire region on fire.

Today, many delegations walked out as criminal Netanyahu took the floor. But I think the whole world must stand up and stop this bloodthirsty monster who is no less a devil than Hitler. The West, in particular, the United States and those European states that have long supported and enabled Israel, must shoulder their responsibility, Araghchi underlined.

"The Security Council must act to stop Israel, and the International Criminal Court must issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his main circles. The United Nations’ credibility is at stake, and its authority is diminishing with its inability to stop the aggression and atrocity of Israel in the region."

"We express our sympathy and solidarity with the people of Lebanon. The Islamic Republic of Iran will be on the side of Lebanon and resistance by all means," he concluded.

AMK/6238343