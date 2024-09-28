  1. Video
Sep 28, 2024, 7:54 AM

VIDEO: Israel bombs gas station in southern Beirut

VIDEO: Israel bombs gas station in southern Beirut

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime struck a gas station in Dahieh, southern Beirut.

Download 2 MB

News ID 221999

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed