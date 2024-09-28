https://en.mehrnews.com/news/221999/ Sep 28, 2024, 7:54 AM News ID 221999 Video Video Sep 28, 2024, 7:54 AM VIDEO: Israel bombs gas station in southern Beirut TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime struck a gas station in Dahieh, southern Beirut. Download 2 MB News ID 221999 کپی شد Related News Iran to stand with Lebanon, Axis of Resistance West Asia on cusp of major war, Lavrov says Iran reacts to fresh deadly strikes of Israel on Beirut Israel launches fresh set of airstrikes on Beirut Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in good health Israel carries out heavy strikes on Beirut (+VIDEOS) Tags Israeli Regime Lebanon Israeli Occupation Israeli Invasion Hezbollah Al-Aqsa Storm Operation
Your Comment