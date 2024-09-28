West Asia on cusp of major war, Lavrov says

"The Middle East is again teetering the brink of a major war, which some people seem to want very, very much," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

Lavrov said that even though the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly passed several resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sustainable humanitarian access to Gaza, the Israeli military operation continues.

"Ten days ago, the General Assembly approved a resolution in support of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which unequivocally states the illegal nature of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the need to end it. The overwhelming majority of the council members supported this initiative aimed at achieving a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the realization of the Palestinians' right to establish their own independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital," he continued, TASS reported.

The minister said there are unambiguous UN decisions on this issue, and it is a common goal to ensure their implementation.

Lavrov also said that at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, were killed in sweeping Israeli bombardments of Lebanon on September 23 alone.

The Russian minister said Moscow strongly condemns Israeli actions that violate Lebanon's sovereignty.

