Iran ready to coop. with Tajikistan in oil, gas projects

Mohsen Paknejad made the remarks on Thursday as he hosted Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma in Tehran.

The Iranian oil minister pointed out that the development of economic relations, especially in the field of energy, with the friendly and brotherly country of Tajikistan is of great importance to his country.

He also emphasized that effective steps have already been taken to develop relations between the two countries on economy, and Iran hopes that this process will be strengthened under the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

For his part, Tajikistan's minister emphasized that his country pays special attention to the development of economic cooperation with Iran, especially in the field of oil and gas purchases.

Juma added that the ceiling of trade between Iran and Tajikistan reached $300 million in 2023, and according to forecasts, it seems that this amount will grow by 60% by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025).

MNA/IRN