Iran seeks developing relations with Tajikistan

In a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the relations between the two countries as privileged and based on deep historical ties.

He noted that Iran seeks to develop scientific, cultural, economic, and security relations with Tajikistan.

Pezeshkian referred to Afghanistan as a common issue between the two countries, emphasizing the need for greater convergence and cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe to help this country overcome the problems and issues ahead.

Emomali Rahmon, for his part, appreciated the Iranian president's position regarding creating unity and solidarity among Islamic countries, stating that Iran has achieved significant progress despite the oppressive pressures and sanctions.

He said that Tajikistan seeks to use Iran's experiences and strengthen and deepen relations in all fields.

The President of Tajikistan pointed to the historical and ancient history of Iran's culture and civilization, stating that Tajikistan considers itself a part of this great and rich civilization, considering Iran's progress and success as its own progress and success.

SD/president.ir