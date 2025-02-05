  1. Economy
Feb 5, 2025, 3:36 PM

Iran breaks 10-year oil export record in one month: Oil min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s oil minister said on Wednesday that the country has broken a 10-year record in oil exports in the Iranian month of Dey (December 20, 2024 to January 20, 2025) thanks to the unflinching efforts of oil industry workers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the milestone was achieved despite the sanctions imposed against the country.

Regarding the conclusion of one of the largest oil contracts in all-time of the Iranian oil industry, the oil minister added that this contract will be inked in the very near future.

Regarding the ministry’s plans to counter unilateral US sanctions imposed against the country, Paknejad emphasized that Iran is prepared to achieve its goals under any circumstances, whether sanctions remain in place or are lifted.

“Necessary measures have been taken to address the US maximum pressure campaign,” he added.

