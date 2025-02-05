Iran breaks 10-year oil export record in one month: Oil min.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated that the milestone was achieved despite the sanctions imposed against the country.

Regarding the conclusion of one of the largest oil contracts in all-time of the Iranian oil industry, the oil minister added that this contract will be inked in the very near future.

With the hard work of the Iranian oil industry’s employees, the 10-year oil export record was broken between December 20, 2024, and January 20, 2025.

Regarding the ministry’s plans to counter unilateral US sanctions imposed against the country, Paknejad emphasized that Iran is prepared to achieve its goals under any circumstances, whether sanctions remain in place or are lifted.

“Necessary measures have been taken to address the US maximum pressure campaign,” he added.

