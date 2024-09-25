Iran energy min. to attend BRICS energy ministers meeting

In the opening session of BRICS energy ministers, Abbas Aliabadi is going to deliver a speech about the national energy policy, the use of new technologies in the production of clean energy, and ways to develop technical-expert cooperation between the BRICS member countries.

Aliabadi will also negotiate and consult separately with the Minister of Energy of Russia and some senior officials of the energy ministries of the BRICS member countries.

On the eve of the ministerial meeting, the third committee of senior officials of BRICS energy ministries is being held on Wednesday with the participation of senior managers of the Ministry of Energy.

The BRICS Youth Energy Agency and BRICS energy research cooperation are among the other programs being held on the sideline of this summit and Iranian representatives will also be actively present.

BRICS energy ministers will meet on the sidelines of the 7th Russian Energy Week (REW) to discuss ways of strengthening the BRICS role in the global energy dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram dedicated to the REW beginning.

"As per tradition, delegates from government agencies and business and expert communities from many countries will meet to discuss the current state and development prospects of the Russian and global energy sector, including their digital transformation and the enhancement of their efficiency and environmental safety. A specialized exhibition of equipment and technology for the fuel and energy sector is of utmost interest," the telegram, published on the Kremlin website on Monday, said.

Putin said he was confident that the forum participants would have substantive and constructive discussions and that their "agreements and initiatives will facilitate the implementation of our joint projects and the development of a just and mutually beneficial international energy partnership."

