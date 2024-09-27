Iran, Uzbekistan trade value to increase by $1 billion

The Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the two sides stressed boosting the value of trade by $1 billion between the two countries.

During his visit to Uzbekistan and on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members ministerial meeting in Samarkand, Abdolnaser Hemmati met and discussed with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Jamshid Anwar Kuchkarov.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized implementing the agreements inked previously between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Solving the monetary-banking problems between the two countries, developing the transit ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, and also boosting the value of trade by $1 billion were the other topics discussed by the Iranian and Uzbek finance ministers.

Introducing the culture of Uzbekistan to the international community has been cited as the main aim of organizing the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank meeting in this country, Kuchkarov emphasized.

The approach of the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan is to deepen relations, and one of the goals of cooperation with Iran is to develop corridors, he underlined.

Iran’s Minister of Economy traveled to Uzbekistan to participate in the ninth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in 2024.

Participating in the annual meeting of the ministers of economy of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, participating in the official meeting of the executive board members and bilateral meetings with the officials of different countries are the goals of this visit, Hemmati added.

