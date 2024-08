The director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s consular department announced the governments of Iran and Tajikistan will roll out reciprocal visa-free programs as of August 10 to make travel easier for their nationals.

Alireza Mahmoudi said the holders of ordinary passports of Iran and Tajikistan can travel to the other country for 30 days without a visa.

The visa-free travels apply only to passengers flying between Tehran and Dushanbe, he added.

SD/TSN3135304