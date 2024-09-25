Iraqi Resistance group attacks Israel with cruise missiles

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has attacked northern occupied Palestine with Al'Arqab cruise missiles.

"In support of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, who are now under the heavy attacks of the Zionist enemy, we targeted a vital target in the north of the occupied territories with the Arqab cruise missile," the statement reads.

Zionist sources reported that alarm sirens went off following the missile attack.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

MP/6235599