Sep 24, 2024, 8:11 PM

Hezbollah uses Fadi-3 missile in attacking Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Hezbollah said its forces fired a Fadi-3 surface-to-surface missile for the first time on Tuesday as they attacked military sites in northern occupied Palestine.

The missile has a range of more than 100 kilometers, the group said in a post on Telegram.

"Resistance forces used a new type of their missiles, the Fadi-3, to deliver a strike at the Shimshon logistics center of the enemy troops," the post said.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

