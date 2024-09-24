Hezbollah launches missile attacks on Safed in occupied lands

Lebanese Resistance Movement has launched a new wave of missile attacks towards the occupied territories.

Zionist media admitted that 220 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories which is the biggest rocket attack since the beginning of the war.

In these attacks, the Resistance missiles were fired from the Lebanese side towards "West Galilee" and "Isba Al-Jalil" in the occupied territories.

Several medium-range missiles have been fired from Lebanon towards a military target around the occupied “Safed”. The Zionist regime’s Iron Dome was incapable of stopping Hezbollah missiles.

The Zionists admitted that 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied area of "​​Safed" in the occupied territories.

MA/6235369