Iraqi Resistance sets fire to Israeli base with drone attack

A fire broke out in one of the military bases of the Zionist regime following a drone attack by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also announced that it set fire to a military target in the north of occupied Palestine with its drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

