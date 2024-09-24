Israel pounds 9 villages across Lebanon

The Israeli regime attacked the villages of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Majdal Zoun, Aanqoun, Kounine, Nabi Osmane, Taalbaiya, Jlala, Meidoun, and Chmistar in different regions of Lebanon early on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Lebanon Ministry of Health announced that as a result of Israel's attack on Monday, 492 people had been martyred and at least 1645 others have been injured.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

