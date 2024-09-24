'Israel very far' from defeating Hezbollah: Zionist General

Amidror explained to Israeli Channel 14 that Hezbollah has about 100,000 rockets, and "if we hit 30,000, they still have 70,000, which is seven times what Hamas had." Therefore, he asserted that Tel Aviv is "very far from defeating or stripping Hezbollah of its capabilities," the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

In this context, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah "is capable of striking Tel Aviv and paralyzing Israeli airspace and power stations, as well as Air Force bases, despite military operations."

The Israeli media added that "the targets will eventually run out, and a war of attrition will begin; we know this from the past."

On Sunday, field sources revealed some of the details of Hezbollah's latest attack on the Israeli Ramat David Airbase, where new types of heavy rockets were deployed early on Sunday.

As per the Islamic Resistance's statement, Hezbollah forces fired dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 long-range rocket artillery shells at the strategic Israeli Air Force base, located to the east of the city of Haifa.

Located in the occupied Nassriyah district, in the Jezreel Valley, the base is home to several Israeli Air Force squadrons and F-16 fighter jets that are responsible for launching onslaughts on Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah's Military Media Unit released a video, highlighting key details and information about the base just after it announced the Resistance's responsibility for the attack.

AMK/PR