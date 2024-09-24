Israeli violations against Lebanon ‘steeped in criminality’

“The Zionist violations are steeped in criminality and the shedding of blood,” Ansarullah’s Political Bureau said in a statement on Monday.

“Zionist arrogance reflects a true failure in human military confrontations,” it added.

Ansarullah said, “The Zionist arrogance confirms the success of Hezbollah’s recent strikes in penetrating deep into the entity, reaching sensitive targets in Haifa and beyond.”

It, meanwhile, asserted that the Israeli aggression “cannot break the will of the Resistance from continuing to support the Palestinian people and struggle for their rights.”

The Yemeni group, meanwhile, pledged solidarity with the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance in the face of the aggression, which was being carried out “with the backing and approval of the United States” -- the regime’s biggest ally.

“Resistance is the only option and there is no alternative for advancing in the battle for dignity, regardless of the dangers and sacrifices.”

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

AMK/PressTV