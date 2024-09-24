France requests emergency UNSC meeting on Lebanon

“I have requested that an emergency meeting of the Security Council be held on Lebanon this week,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

He called on all sides to “avoid a regional conflagration that would be devastating for everyone,” especially civilians.

Hundreds of people were killed and injured in the Israeli regime's Monday attacks on the Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

