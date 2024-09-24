492 killed, 1600 injured in Israel Monday attacks on Lebanon

Lebanon Ministry of Health announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's criminal attacks on the south of the country.

The emergency center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement, reporting that continuous Israeli attacks on southern cities and villages have resulted in the martyrdom of at least 492 people. There are also children, women, and rescue workers among the martyrs and the injured.

The ministry emphasized that 1,645 people were injured in the series of Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Dozens of towns, villages, and open areas were targeted throughout the day in the districts of Sidon, Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Jezzine, and Zahrani in southern Lebanon, as well as the Zahle, Baalbek, and Hermel districts in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

