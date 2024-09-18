Sirens sound in occupied Palestine after Hezbollah attack

Arab news sources on Wednesday morning reported an extensive rocket attack carried out by the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on occupied Palestine.

Reports suggest that the Israeli regime's missile defense systems were activated following the Hezbollah rocket attack.

Local sources reported that a fire also raged in the Safad area during the attack.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

