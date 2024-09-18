Iran health minister condemns Lebanon terrorist incident

Mohammadreza Zafarghandi announced that Iran is ready to provide medical aid and support to the victims of this terrorist incident.

Firass Abiad stated that the relief operation is under control and the injured are being treated, noting that Lebanon will use the humanitarian aid of the friendly and brotherly country if needed.

The explosion of personal radio communication devices (pagers) in different parts of Lebanon killed and injured dozens of people on Tuesday. These explosions took place in the suburbs of Beirut and other parts of Lebanon.

