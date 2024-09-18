  1. Politics
Sep 18, 2024, 10:30 AM

Iran health minister condemns Lebanon terrorist incident

Iran health minister condemns Lebanon terrorist incident

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – In a phone call with the Minister of Public Health in Lebanon, the Iranian Health Minister while expressing his condolences, condemned Israel's cyber-terrorist attack against the oppressed people of Lebanon.

Mohammadreza Zafarghandi announced that Iran is ready to provide medical aid and support to the victims of this terrorist incident.

Firass Abiad stated that the relief operation is under control and the injured are being treated, noting that Lebanon will use the humanitarian aid of the friendly and brotherly country if needed.

The explosion of personal radio communication devices (pagers) in different parts of Lebanon killed and injured dozens of people on Tuesday. These explosions took place in the suburbs of Beirut and other parts of Lebanon.

SD/6228587

News ID 221454

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News