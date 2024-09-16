President Pezeshkian's 1st press conference underway

In the opening speech to the press conference, the president reiterated the need for national unity and setting aside differences among the political factions.

In response to a question about his recent trip to neighboring Iraq and his stress there on Islamic unity, Pezeshkian stressed the need for increasing cooperation and strengthening relations among Islamic countries. "All Muslims are brothers; All Muslim countries should be able to interact with each other easily," he stressed.

He added, "Muslim nations should prepare the ground for cooperation and investment."

He further stressed the need to maintain national unity to tackle economic problems. He went on to talk about his government's domestic politics and said that "We need to resolve issues of sanctions and FATF," in order to promote Iran's economic relations with the world, Pezeshkian stressed.

He also said that his administration will try to attract foreign investment and strengthen economic ties with neighboring countries and beyond. "Iran needs to create a free market for foreign investment to come," he stressed.

In response to a question from the Chinese CCTV correspondent in Tehran, the president praised China's role in reconciling Iran and Saudi Arabia and promoting cooperation in the region. "Iran and China enjoy strategic partnership" the new Iranian president stressed.

Later in the press conference, Pezeshkian admitted to imbalances in various energy sectors of Iran, "Iranian government is seeking to lay ground for boosting domestic production, he noted.

In response to Al Jazeera question about the recent missile attack by Yemenis on the Zionist region, the president strongly rejected the claims that Iran transferred the hypersonic missile to Yemen to use it in the attack on Tel Aviv. " Yemenis are capable of building their own weapons," he underscored.

Pezeshkian went on to say that he supports anything that could help boost Iran's relations with Arab and Muslim states.

