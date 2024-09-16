IAEA chief hopes to hold talks with Iranian Pres. Pezeshkian

Rafael Grossi has said he is hoping to hold talks with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reassure the international community that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful.

The 68th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference kicked off in Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday.

The representatives from member states have been discussing a range of issues, including nuclear security in Ukraine, the implementation of guarantees under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in North Korea, as well as the IAEA’s guarantees in the Middle East.

The event is being traditionally held at the Vienna International Center (VIC) and will run until September 20, according to TASS.

MA/Al-Alam